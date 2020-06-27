Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,541 shares of company stock worth $2,445,006. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.33. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

