Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

TGNA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 1,703,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 288.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

