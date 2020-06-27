Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report $310.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $306.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 281,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,946. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

