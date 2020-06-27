Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.58 Million

Analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post sales of $694.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.50 million. Trimble reported sales of $854.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. 1,739,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,369. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.