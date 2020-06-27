Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,690. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.