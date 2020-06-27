Zacks: Analysts Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 51job.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 51job presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $68.58. 74,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.17. 51job has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 51job by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in 51job by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 51job by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in 51job by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in 51job during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.