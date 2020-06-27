Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to announce sales of $42.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. Capital City Bank Group reported sales of $38.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.70 million to $172.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $165.10 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $170.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital City Bank Group.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.01%.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stan W. Connally acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

CCBG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 133,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,024. The stock has a market cap of $333.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.90. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

