Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. Caretrust REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $131,631,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 506,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,793,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 262,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CTRE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

