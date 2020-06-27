Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report sales of $18.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $21.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $20.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $81.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.73 million, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 175,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

