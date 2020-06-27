Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce sales of $20.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. CEVA posted sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $91.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.50 million to $91.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.78 million, with estimates ranging from $96.33 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

CEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

CEVA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 544,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,587. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $784.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.95.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CEVA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

