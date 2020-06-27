Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Compugen also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGEN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 878,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.84. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

