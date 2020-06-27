Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $5.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the highest is $5.28 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $10.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $32.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.17 million to $34.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.22 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $43.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 million.

IRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 126,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,883. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at $114,159.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IRIDEX by 17.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

