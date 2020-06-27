Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $90.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.12 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $113.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $370.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.40 million to $380.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.32 million, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $397.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 40.4% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

TGLS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 64,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,795. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

