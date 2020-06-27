Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Cyberark Software posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,079. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

