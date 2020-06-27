Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Cyberark Software posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,079. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.