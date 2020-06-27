Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 109.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $483,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 362,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a PE ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

