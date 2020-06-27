Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

KZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 100,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.41. 1,275,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,615. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

