Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. Teradata posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Teradata by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Teradata by 6.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 288,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Teradata by 32.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradata by 846.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

