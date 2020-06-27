Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zogenix in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zogenix in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 12,103,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.79. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zogenix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zogenix by 63.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

