Zacks: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 195 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

CZWI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 9,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

