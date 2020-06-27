Zacks: Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Financial Corp(Maryland) an industry rank of 196 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. Community Financial Cor has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

