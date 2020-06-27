Zacks: Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 181 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,781. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,262 shares in the company, valued at $88,177.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $77,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732. Corporate insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Harte Hanks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

