Zacks Investment Research Lowers YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) to Sell

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ YRCW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.00. YRC Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

