Zacks: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Given $16.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCBS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.42. 328,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,372. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $346.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.