Zacks: O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Given $10.14 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.14 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given O2Micro International an industry rank of 59 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OIIM shares. ValuEngine lowered O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International stock remained flat at $$1.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,055. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.73.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.