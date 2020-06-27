Zacks: Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Soligenix an industry rank of 51 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SNGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Soligenix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 542.83% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

