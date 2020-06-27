Zacks: TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TESS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 740,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.86 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

