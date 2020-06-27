Zacks: Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies’ rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $6.55 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Theratechnologies an industry rank of 51 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 146,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,999. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

