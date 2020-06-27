Zap 1-Day Volume Hits $56,025.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market capitalization of $338,409.54 and $56,025.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.05128832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

