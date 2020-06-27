Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $52.19 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.19 or 0.00578617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Mercatox and YoBit. Zcash has a total market cap of $494.24 million and approximately $233.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00089281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00074228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,470,869 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

