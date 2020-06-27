ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,738.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $6,738.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00579970 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00088395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00073651 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001138 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

