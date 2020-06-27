ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

ZEAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of ZEAL stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. 20,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.26.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a negative net margin of 1,157.20%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

