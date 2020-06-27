Zealium Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,218.36 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Zealium has a total market cap of $17,218.36 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Zealium has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001500 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,649,264 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,264 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

