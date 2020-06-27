Zero Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Zero has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $821,864.51 and approximately $154,985.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00584167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00091420 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00074897 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001134 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

