Zetacoin (ZET) Market Capitalization Achieves $70,263.64

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $70,263.64 and $3,182.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,104.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.85 or 0.02491758 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00633485 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,914,924 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

