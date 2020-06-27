ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches Market Cap of $131,478.08

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $131,478.08 and $211.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00093518 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00328294 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019596 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016473 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012060 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

