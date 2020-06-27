Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $16.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $30.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $168.83 million, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $200.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.47. 12,103,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,662. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at $163,257.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zogenix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

