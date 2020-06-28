-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Audioeye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Audioeye reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Audioeye.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 55.68% and a negative return on equity of 399.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Audioeye has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Audioeye stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Audioeye worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. 33,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.83. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

