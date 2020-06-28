360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of 360 Capital Group stock opened at A$0.88 ($0.62) on Friday. 360 Capital Group has a 1-year low of A$0.53 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 55.73 and a quick ratio of 55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.98.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

