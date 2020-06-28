360 Capital Total Return Fund (ASX:TOT) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital Total Return Fund (ASX:TOT) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of 360 Capital Total Return Fund stock opened at A$0.88 ($0.62) on Friday. 360 Capital Total Return Fund has a one year low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a one year high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

360 Capital Total Return Fund Company Profile

360 Capital Total Return Sub Fund specializes in real estate investing.

