$88.08 Million in Sales Expected for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to announce sales of $88.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.50 million and the highest is $88.76 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $75.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $376.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $380.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $450.53 million, with estimates ranging from $443.16 million to $468.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock valued at $76,599,533. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pluralsight by 146.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

