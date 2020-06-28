Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.57-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. Accenture also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.57-7.70 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.04.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $212.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.91. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $217.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.