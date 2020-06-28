Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.57-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.728-45.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.27 billion.Accenture also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.57-7.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.04.

Accenture stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

