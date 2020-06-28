AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Jun 20 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a jun 20 dividend on Friday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.