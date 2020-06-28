Alaris Royalty Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Shares of AD opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 million and a PE ratio of -27.82. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$23.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.86.
Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$33.97 million during the quarter.
About Alaris Royalty
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
