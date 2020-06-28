Alaris Royalty Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of AD opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 million and a PE ratio of -27.82. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$23.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.86.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$33.97 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.56.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

