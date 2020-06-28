APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from APN Convenience Retail REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

AQR stock opened at A$3.20 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.20 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.35. The firm has a market cap of $300.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.76. APN Convenience Retail REIT has a 12-month low of A$2.39 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of A$4.10 ($2.91).

APN Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

