APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from APN Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Shares of APD stock opened at A$0.48 ($0.34) on Friday. APN Property Group has a 1-year low of A$0.35 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.56.

In other APN Property Group news, insider Timothy Slattery 1,118,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th.

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

