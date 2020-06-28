ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of ARX opened at C$4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.70 million. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut ARC Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.18.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

