Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Arena REIT No 1’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

ARF opened at A$2.05 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.51. Arena REIT No 1 has a twelve month low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of A$3.40 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of $616.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

