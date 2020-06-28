Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 425.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

ACRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.