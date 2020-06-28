Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd (ASX:AGM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd (ASX:AGM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd stock opened at A$1.53 ($1.09) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.53. Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.